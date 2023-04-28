Sainsbury's retail free cash flow impresses

Volumes down

Conservative profit guidance

J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) statutory profits plummeted as the grocer was hit by £281mn-worth of non-cash impairments due to higher interest rates and a £150mn fall from the previous year in net income from legal settlements. But an underlying profit of £690mn, while down 5 per cent against 2022, came in at the top end of management’s guidance range and was ahead of market expectations as the company continues to battle it out with elevated inflation. The impact of tough trading conditions was evident in the company’s forecast that underlying profits could very well fall again in 2024, with guidance set at between £640mn and £700mn, although this still looks solid given that is well ahead of the £586mn posted in 2020.