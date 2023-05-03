Funds to ride the European rally

European shares are riding high for now

Funds in the space cater to all manner of different preferences

In dire straits for much of 2022, European equities have enjoyed an aggressive bounceback so far this year. The FTSE Europe ex UK index was up by nearly 11 per cent year to date as April neared its end, notably outpacing sterling total returns of 5.9 per cent for the FTSE All Share, 5 per cent for the MSCI World and 3.9 per cent for the S&P 500.

That might turn heads, especially after such a disconcerting 2022 for a region that often finds itself out of favour among investors. The Ukraine war and spiralling energy prices put a dampener on the region’s prospects last year, but much of the situation appears to have turned around. As BofA investment strategists Sebastian Raedler and Thomas Pearce recently noted: “Equities tend to move in line with current growth momentum and the recent macro data has continued to come in strong, with euro area purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) rising to an 11-month high in April.” They note that gas prices have plummeted, while companies in the region have benefited from China’s reopening, given their focus on exports to the world's second-largest economy.