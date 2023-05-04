Virgin Money underwhelms as profits dive

Steep fall in return on tangible equity

£144mn in provisions for bad loans

Richard Branson had an indifferent start to the year with the failed Virgin Orbit launch in Cornwall. Now, Virgin Money (VMUK), in which the UK entrepreneur has a 13.8 per cent beneficial holding, has revealed that reported profits had fallen by a quarter at the half-year mark. The challenger bank took the decision to book £144mn in provisions for bad loans compared with just £21m in last year’s interim release. Profitability was also constrained by increased expenses, some of which were linked to mortgage digitisation.