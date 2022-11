Lending balances returned to growth

CET1 capital remains solid

Virgin Money’s (VMUK) statutory profits have been boosted by a combination of rising interest rates and a lower level of impairments. The net interest margin, the difference between loan and savings rates, increased by 23 basis points to 1.85 per cent. Management expects the net interest margin to rise again, pitched at 185-190 basis points for FY 2023.