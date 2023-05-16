What to own alongside your giant UK equity fund

Some large popular UK equity funds have similar approaches to each other

It could be worth holding a fund that does something different alongside them

Recent years have been unkind to UK equity funds, with investors pulling billions from the sector amid a fog of uncertainty. But those who stayed the course or even took advantage of low valuations have been rewarded by a bounce in some parts of the domestic market over the past year. The FTSE 100 index serves a few purposes, including as a source of income and a way to get cyclical exposure not so readily available elsewhere.

If you prefer funds to picking shares, you are especially spoiled for choice when it comes to UK equity exposure. However, a few funds dominate in this area, with names such as Liontrust Special Situations (GB00BG0J2688), LF Lindsell Train UK Equity (GB00BJFLM156) and Artemis Income (GB00B2PLJJ36) running huge levels of assets. Data from Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) and Interactive Investor also indicates some level of crowding among self-directed investors, with LF Lindsell Train UK Equity among the five most popular UK equity funds on these investment platforms in 2022.