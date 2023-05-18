/
BT layoffs show it is prioritising cash flow over growth

The telecoms company is trying to boost profitability through drastic cost-cutting
May 18, 2023
  • Plans to cut around 50,000 employees
  • Revenue growth has stalled

Higher interest rates are weighing on the telecom giants, at least those that are saddled by debt accumulated when capital could be had for a trice – cost cuts are now the order of the day. First, Vodafone (VOD) announced it would cut its workforce by 11,000 over the next few years. Then it was BT’s (BT.) turn, as it announced that it intends to reduce its headcount from 130,000 to around 80,000 by 2030, with AI taking up the slack.

