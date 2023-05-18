Investec surges on rates but outlook is unclear

Interest rates help float earnings

Trouble at home could cause issues

Investec (INVP), the dual-listed South African lender and fund manager, can be satisfied with an annual performance that saw its share price finally erase much of the huge discount to tangible net asset value under which the company had long laboured. Most of this increase in earnings performance is entirely attributable to global rises in interest rates, which helped to boost Investec’s capital generation across its various businesses. However, the company, like most based in South Africa, has severe worries over the state of that country’s economy and a political environment that its management recently described as, “the most uncertain since the end of the Apartheid era”.