Still generating lots of cash

Resilient margins

Shares in Future (FUTR) have fallen by 15 per cent after it warned that full-year profits are likely to be “towards the bottom end of current market expectations”.

It has been a tricky six months for the specialist media company. Organic revenue has shrunk by 10 per cent, and its online readership has declined by 23 per cent on a like-for-like basis, with consumer technology magazines hit particularly hard.