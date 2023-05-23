/
Big Yellow's big margin continues to increase

The self-storage landlord and operator posts another strong set of results, but its value has not been recognised by the market
May 23, 2023
  • Small discount to NAV
  • Net rent per square foot increase

It is a sign of the strength of Big Yellow’s (BYG) margins that, despite taking a £29.9mn valuation hit, the self-storage landlord and operator was still able to post £75.3mn in pre-tax profit from £189mn in revenue in its results for the year to 31 March. Other real estate investment trusts (Reits) have not been so lucky. The ‘mini’ Budget-driven interest rate spike reduced buyers’ budgets overnight and led to a bruising revaluation for Reits across the board. Most have posted pre-tax losses in the months since, but not Big Yellow.

