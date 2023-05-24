/
Assura shares are trading at a discount

The GP surgeries developer lost a lot of its value due to higher interest rates. The future looks bright, though
May 24, 2023
  • EPRA pre-tax profits up
  • But net debt to NAV is high 

GP surgeries developer Assura (AGR) swung to a pre-tax loss in the year to 31 March as higher interest rates took their toll on the value of its portfolio. This was to be expected considering that the rest of the real estate investment trust (Reit) sector suffered the same fate, but the operational picture for Assura is much more reassuring. European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) pre-tax profit – its rental revenue less the costs of running the company – was up 12.4 per cent. 

