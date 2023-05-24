Assura shares are trading at a discount

EPRA pre-tax profits up

But net debt to NAV is high

GP surgeries developer Assura (AGR) swung to a pre-tax loss in the year to 31 March as higher interest rates took their toll on the value of its portfolio. This was to be expected considering that the rest of the real estate investment trust (Reit) sector suffered the same fate, but the operational picture for Assura is much more reassuring. European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) pre-tax profit – its rental revenue less the costs of running the company – was up 12.4 per cent.