FD Technologies keeps growing

The company appears to be making progress with its AI consulting offering, but there are some caveats
May 24, 2023
  • ARR at KX Insights leaps 69 per cent
  • Not all business units performing evenly

The rapid revenue growth in outsourcing tech specialist FD Technologies’ (FDP) results showed the benefit of a full-year contribution from its data analytics division KX Insights, which benefits from a partnership with Amazon Web Services. For example, this business segment saw its annual recurring revenue (ARR) surge by 39 per cent to £65mn. However, it is still puzzling why the company struggles to maintain consistent profitability with a low capital base?

