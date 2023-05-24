FD Technologies keeps growing

ARR at KX Insights leaps 69 per cent

Not all business units performing evenly

The rapid revenue growth in outsourcing tech specialist FD Technologies’ (FDP) results showed the benefit of a full-year contribution from its data analytics division KX Insights, which benefits from a partnership with Amazon Web Services. For example, this business segment saw its annual recurring revenue (ARR) surge by 39 per cent to £65mn. However, it is still puzzling why the company struggles to maintain consistent profitability with a low capital base?