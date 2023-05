The 2023 financial year earnings and dividend set to be a peak

Adjusted profit climbed 89 per cent to £2.2bn

Power company SSE (SSE) has added big profits to its usual stable of big projects, big infrastructure and big debt. It has also promised a bigger spending programme that will go towards a more ambitious net zero programme in the wake of significant fossil-fuel-powered profits in the 12 months to 31 March, although this will result in a lower dividend.