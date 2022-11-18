SSE profits triple in energy crisis

SSE says gas plants providing “vital flexibility” to power networks

Half-year dividend up 14 per cent

At the time of its full-year results in May, SSE (SSE) was hesitant to quantify the impact of a potential windfall tax on its power generation earnings. Now, after the government has detailed just how it wants to raise more cash from generators like SSE – when power prices are above £75 per megawatt hour (MWh), it will take 45 per cent of “aggregate revenue”, once these “extraordinary returns” exceed £10mn. This will only apply to low-carbon electricity generation, meaning SSE's offshore wind business will take a hit. Chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies did not explicitly say the levy was flawed but questioned the approach that was "treating the cause, not just the symptoms of the energy crisis".