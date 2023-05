Holidays arm to earn £80mn this year

Rollout across Europe should follow next year

At first glance, the £415mn pre-tax loss declared by easyJet (EZJ) in its half-year results doesn’t look like huge progress. It is only 25 per cent lower than in the same period a year earlier, when operations were still being upended by the Omicron wave of Covid-19. And that’s despite an 80 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue.