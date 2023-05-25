Intermediate Capital keeps a low profile

Low volatility helps underpin results

Should reach its fund-raising target

It has been an emerging trend over the past 18-months that more investors are looking to private equity investments, along with the private debt market and infrastructure, as a way of smoothing out the volatility associated with publicly-listed equities.

Despite the fact that many PE exits were blocked by shuttered public markets last year, the demand from investors for alternative uses for their cash continues to benefit middleman Intermediate Capital (ICG) on the evidence of these results. However, the unknown quantity is how rising interest rates might affect the demand for alternative investments.