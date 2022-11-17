/
Intermediate Capital slows down

A slowdown in fundraising reflects the shuttering of private equity markets, but ICP still managed a decent performance
November 17, 2022
  • Forex rates keep fees growing
  • Slowdown in debt raising

Tracking the ups and downs of the half for Intermediate Capital (ICP) is not for the fainthearted as the private markets broker’s spread of business and forex exposures can make an accurate appraisal tricky. It is fair to say that the company had a reasonably resilient half despite an investment loss of £108mn wiping out last year’s gains and debt fundraising. Where it acts as broker between private equity clients and debt holders, it was hit by the decline in private equity deal flow – fundraising in the half fell by 59 per cent to $5.7bn (£4.7bn).

