Another £50mn buyback

Small profit beat

Pets at Home (PETS) has announced a “record” 12 months of trading. The pet care company increased underlying profit before tax by 4.8 per cent to £136.4mn in FY2023 – just ahead of consensus guidance – while total revenue increased by 6.6 per cent to £1.4bn. Management said momentum has continued into the new year, and is planning another £50mn buyback.