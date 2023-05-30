Greencore falls to a loss as finance costs bite

Additional share buyback programme

Operating profit halved

The market liked what it saw in convenience food manufacturer Greencore’s (GNC) results, with the shares marked up by 7 per cent in early trading on results day. A chunky revenue uplift was driven by price increases as the company sought to recover higher costs, in what remains an elevated and volatile food price environment. Last week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed that annual UK food and non-alcoholic drinks inflation was 19.1 per cent in April, down only slightly from 19.2 per cent in March.