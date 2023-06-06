/
NewRiver has a bold but risky turnaround plan

The retail landlord's statutory numbers hide a more complex story
June 6, 2023
  • Debt is fixed for five years
  • Plans to sell a third of assets

On a portfolio-wide basis, NewRiver Reit’s (NRR) results for the year to 31 March were disappointing. The company swung to a loss thanks to a valuation hit caused by higher interest rates, despite having already haemorrhaged well over half its share price value since 2020. Net rental income also dropped 2.28 per cent, indicating falling tenant demand for its assets. Its dividend has decreased and the net debt to net assets ratio remains elevated, which is more worrying now when debt is more expensive.

