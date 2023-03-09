This Reit has bottomed out

How far away is the physical retail recovery? That’s what would-be investors in retail landlord NewRiver Reit (NRR) need to ask themselves. Since the rise of ecommerce began in earnest more than a decade ago, in-person shopping has taken a beating from which many predicted it might never recover.
Tip style
Speculative
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Steep discount to NAV
- Values appear to have troughed
- Signs of physical retail recovery
- Property yields well above cost of debt
Bear points
- Weak rental growth
- Debt levels remain high
Yet, despite residual fears of the death of the high street, some physical shopping formats have just about survived. As some tenants even tentatively begin to let new shops once again, in part because of rock-bottom rents, there are signs that retail asset valuations might have troughed.