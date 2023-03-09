This Reit has bottomed out

How far away is the physical retail recovery? That’s what would-be investors in retail landlord NewRiver Reit (NRR) need to ask themselves. Since the rise of ecommerce began in earnest more than a decade ago, in-person shopping has taken a beating from which many predicted it might never recover.

Tip style Speculative Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Steep discount to NAV

Values appear to have troughed

Signs of physical retail recovery

Property yields well above cost of debt Bear points Weak rental growth

Debt levels remain high

Yet, despite residual fears of the death of the high street, some physical shopping formats have just about survived. As some tenants even tentatively begin to let new shops once again, in part because of rock-bottom rents, there are signs that retail asset valuations might have troughed.