The good news for Reits after UK property's worst month ever

Reits posted an average 4.4 per cent quarterly drop in asset value

Warehouses performed worst; flexible offices performed best

The past two months have been tough for the UK’s real estate investment trusts (Reits). The dramatic slowdown which many analysts had predicted would happen thanks to the soaring cost of debt and uncertain demand equation has materialised, and the result has been a slew of dramatic devaluations.

According to Investors’ Chronicle analysis, the 14 FTSE 350 Reits and five non-FTSE 350 Reits, which posted updates in November, recorded a combined £1.5bn loss in the value of their assets resulting in an average quarterly drop in European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) net tangible assets (NTA) per share of 4.4 per cent.