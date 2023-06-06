Why energy majors are piling into 'biogas'

‘Renewable natural gas’ sounds like a misnomer at best, and a misleading marketing term at worst. But energy giants – alongside investors such as BlackRock’s real assets unit – are piling into the biogas, biomethane and biofuel space at pace. And given that the predicted increase in gas demand in the coming years is not matched by the forecast supply, renewable natural gas (RNG) is likely to become a bigger part of lower-carbon energy systems. According to Natalia Patterson, an analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, renewable natural gas is currently just half a per cent of North American natural gas production – but its volumes could climb by 10 times by 2050.

Shell (SHEL) is also likely to talk up its biogas and biomethane prospects at its capital markets day next week.

Biogas comes from organic matter breaking down, and is most commonly sourced from biodigesters, landfill gas recovery systems and wastewater plants. Biomethane is that biogas upgraded through another industrial process, which according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) is “indistinguishable" from the regular natural gas stream and it can be "transported and used wherever gas is consumed, but without adding to emissions”.