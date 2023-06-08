RWS launches £50mn share buyback programme

Pressure on adjusted margin

£50mn buyback confirmed

Shares in RWS Holdings (RWS) were heading in the right direction after the tech-enabled language services provider revealed a slight uptick in half-year sales. Profitability was constrained by reduced volumes and an unfavourable business mix, but bosses said that full-year figures should fall in line with existing guidance. It’s worth remembering, however, that the group warned on profits towards the end of April. Adjusted pre-tax profits dipped by 10 per cent to £54.4mn, while the underlying margin contracted by 210 basis points to 14.9 per cent.