CMC struggles with lower transaction numbers

The trading platform had already signalled a difficult year and must wait for its investments in products to bear fruit
June 13, 2023
  • CMC prioritises product development 
  • Lack of volatility causes investors to hold back 

The relatively calm markets of the past few months proved to be a problem for trading platform CMC Markets (CMCX) as many of its private and institutional clients decided to wait out the lack of volatility and keep their positions in cash. Consequently, fewer trading transactions and an exodus of customers combined to send reported profits tumbling at a time when CMC also continued to invest heavily in its trading products. The dividend, which has always been volatile, was also cut in these results.

