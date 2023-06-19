/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Molten Ventures still hamstrung by dismal trading backdrop

The tech-focused venture capital firm swung to a sizeable net loss, while net realisations collapsed
Molten Ventures still hamstrung by dismal trading backdrop
June 19, 2023
  • Marked fall-away in M&A volumes and IPOs
  • Market liquidity a major issue going forward 

The last 15 months or so have posed challenges for companies looking to profit from the wider tech sector. That certainly applies to Molten Ventures (GROW) as the tech-focussed venture capital firm had to contend with a marked fall-away in M&A volumes and initial public offerings. To make matters worse, it also had to endure weakening trade sales, the key cash component of its realisations – down by 62 per cent to £48mn.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data