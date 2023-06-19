Molten Ventures still hamstrung by dismal trading backdrop

Marked fall-away in M&A volumes and IPOs

Market liquidity a major issue going forward

The last 15 months or so have posed challenges for companies looking to profit from the wider tech sector. That certainly applies to Molten Ventures (GROW) as the tech-focussed venture capital firm had to contend with a marked fall-away in M&A volumes and initial public offerings. To make matters worse, it also had to endure weakening trade sales, the key cash component of its realisations – down by 62 per cent to £48mn.