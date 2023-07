Revenue 40 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels

Operating profit also a third higher

Low-cost carrier Jet2 (JET2) delivered a decent set of results that were in line with analysts’ expectations – revenue of £5bn was not only a massive step-up from the £1.2bn recorded in the pandemic-disrupted prior year, but also more than 40 per cent higher than its pre-pandemic peak. Operating profit was more than a third higher than pre-Covid levels.