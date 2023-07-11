Are consumers turning their back on new technology?

Older forms of entertainment are proving more resilient than digital competitors. In the struggle for consumer attention, Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY), Games Workshop (GAW) and Hollywood Bowl (BOWL) have all kept growing this year, while video games developers have issued a string of profit warnings.

In the mid-2000s, Warhammer, Harry Potter and ten-pin bowling were some of the most popular pastimes for younger generations. Since then, billions of dollars have been invested in content creation, video games, virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI) in a bid to drag attention towards screens. Thankfully, 20 years on, we are just as obsessed as ever with picking up a book or socialising in person.

In 2023, Games Workshop’s revenue is expected to reach £448mn, 8 per cent more than last year and 75 per cent ahead of 2019 levels. Ten-pin bowling business Hollywood Bowl is expecting revenue to hit £202mn, 55 per cent ahead of its pre-Covid figure. Bloomsbury Publishing said Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was the third most popular children’s book in the UK this year, 26 years after its first publication, and it is also benefiting from a general upswing in book sales.