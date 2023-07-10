Does Meta have the power to kill Twitter?

Last week, Meta (US:META) launched its newest social media app, named Threads, “for sharing text updates and joining public conversations”. In other words, Mark Zuckerberg has launched a competitor to Twitter just as Elon Musk’s business is struggling to make ends meet.

The concern for Musk since his takeover of Twitter has been that social media is an extremely hard business to make profitable. So far, only one company has been able to achieve it on a significant scale, and that is the one that has now decided to compete directly with him. If the early days are anything to go by, Threads is going to be a threat. It already has more than 100mn users, making it the fastest-growing consumer app ever.

Since 2010, Meta’s operating margin has consistently been over 35 per cent. The only two years in which it fell below this level were 2012 and 2022: in 2012, it invested heavily in its mobile phone app so it wasn’t left behind by the rise of the iPhone. Similarly, last year it was spending on artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise its proprietary user data now that Apple has stopped it from tracking users across websites.