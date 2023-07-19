Which executives won't receive their annual bonuses?

Annual general meeting (AGM) season is nearing an end, but there is still time for more bust-ups about executive pay. Shareholders at International Distributions Services (IDS), United Utilities (UU.), Pennon (PNN) and FirstGroup (FGP) will gather later this week to vote on remuneration packages, against a backdrop of strikes and struggling public services.

After months of industrial action, IDS – the parent company of Royal Mail – has struck a deal with posties over changes to salaries and working conditions. Nevertheless, management pay is likely to be under scrutiny on Thursday. The group does not intend to pay outgoing chief executive Simon Thompson a bonus for 2023, but chief financial officer Mick Jeavons is in line for an extra £251,000 given the “strong progress” at European courier GLS. This would take his total remuneration to £936,000, including a long-term bonus and salary.

The courier also intends to change its bonus criteria for 2023-24. The current policy requires a minimum level of earnings, but the remuneration committee said “there may be other measures that better represent successful performance during different stages of growth or turnaround of our businesses”.