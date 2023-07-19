/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Which executives won't receive their annual bonuses?

International Distributions Services, United Utilities, Pennon and FirstGroup all have AGMs this week with healthy remuneration packages up for votes
Which executives won't receive their annual bonuses?
July 19, 2023

Annual general meeting (AGM) season is nearing an end, but there is still time for more bust-ups about executive pay. Shareholders at International Distributions Services (IDS), United Utilities (UU.), Pennon (PNN) and FirstGroup (FGP) will gather later this week to vote on remuneration packages, against a backdrop of strikes and struggling public services. 

After months of industrial action, IDS – the parent company of Royal Mail – has struck a deal with posties over changes to salaries and working conditions. Nevertheless, management pay is likely to be under scrutiny on Thursday. The group does not intend to pay outgoing chief executive Simon Thompson a bonus for 2023, but chief financial officer Mick Jeavons is in line for an extra £251,000 given the “strong progress” at European courier GLS. This would take his total remuneration to £936,000, including a long-term bonus and salary. 

The courier also intends to change its bonus criteria for 2023-24. The current policy requires a minimum level of earnings, but the remuneration committee said “there may be other measures that better represent successful performance during different stages of growth or turnaround of our businesses”.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data