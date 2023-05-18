/
Strike chaos leads Royal Mail to £1bn loss

The UK courier has a very long way to go before it is profitable again
May 18, 2023
  • Group-wide loss of £748mn
  • £539mn hit to carrying value 

Royal Mail has reported an operating loss of over £1bn, after 12 months of strikes and inflationary pressures. International Distributions Services (IDS) as a whole – which also includes profitable European courier GLS – incurred a loss of £748mn.

UK operations are clearly the focus this year. Revenue at Royal Mail fell by 13 per cent in the period, driven by a drop in parcel volumes, while operating costs remained stubbornly high. Problems were exacerbated by 18 days of strike action and over £30mn of voluntary redundancy charges. 

