Schroders values stability

Specialist areas generating higher growth

Investor sentiment seen stabilising

Schroders (SDR), the bluest of the blue-blooded asset managers, has been trying to readjust its business model over the past 18 months to allow it to access areas with higher margins than its traditional management mandates from large institutional investors. Solving the conundrum over where future growth is going to come from means understanding the issues that must be confronted. The manager’s sheer size – assets under management (AuM) in these results were £726bn – means that achieving growth through scale is now an impossibility, so specialisation in niche areas is the route to greater profitability that management has chosen. This strategy is not without controversy, but the evidence from these results is that at least general market conditions have moderated enough to allow Schroders the time to change around its business focus.