Jupiter staunches the outflows

Fund outflows halted

Institutional clients provide stability

Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) results showed initial signs that the turnaround strategy started at the beginning of the year is showing signs of progress. For example, an ignominious run of fund outflows dating back to 2017 has finally stopped as the manager pivoted towards institutional clients and away from the more volatile – though admittedly more profitable – retail investor base that had driven Jupiter’s growth over the years. When set alongside some astute husbandry in terms of costs, investors were given grounds for optimism that the company’s fate is now entirely in its own hands.