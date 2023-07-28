/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Standard Chartered down the buyback route again

Another strengthening performance on the back of rising interest rates
Standard Chartered down the buyback route again
July 28, 2023
  • Credit impairments down on HY 2022
  • Another $1bn share buyback announced

Standard Chartered (STAN) booked half-year revenues of $4.6bn (£3.7bn), which beat consensus on the back of rising interest rates and a record performance for the investment bank’s trading unit. An increasingly hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve and other central banks fed through to a one-third increase in net interest income to $2.4bn, while other income streams increased by 15 per cent to $2.1bn. Shareholders will also feel encouraged by the three percentage point increase in return on tangible equity (ROTE) to 12 per cent.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data