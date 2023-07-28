The Interview: 'Higher rates won’t stop me buying growth stocks'

Like many growth funds, Trojan Global Equity had a difficult 2022

But its managers still seek to invest in the same type of businesses as usual

They are pessimistic on the macro environment but say companies are resilient

The speed at which the economic environment has been changing means that investors could be forgiven for questioning their long-term strategies, pausing to consider what higher interest rates mean for growth stocks and worrying about their impact on returns. But Gabrielle Boyle, co-manager of the Trojan Global Equity Fund (GB00B0ZJ5S47), advocates patience and discipline. “I don't buy the argument that [higher rates] mean you want to own a different type of business,” she says. “It doesn't deter me from wanting to own businesses that are going to grow, do good things and generate lots of cash.”

Boyle and her team run a global portfolio of 27 stocks, with a long-term focus and low level of turnover (a measure of how quickly stocks are bought and sold over a given time period). The fund's 10 largest holdings accounted for 52.3 per cent of its assets at the end of June so it is a concentrated and fairly high-conviction portfolio.