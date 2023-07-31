Selling bonds is no substitute for raising interest rates

Bank of England deputy governor says ‘so far, so good’ But 'quantitative tightening' is no substitute for interest rate policy

We are approaching the first anniversary of the Bank of England’s (BoE) ‘active’ quantitative tightening (QT) programme. Given that only a year ago, the BoE “had no direct evidence on how sales would affect financial markets”, things seem to have gone remarkably well.

The BoE had embarked on another significant programme of quantitative easing (QE) in response to the Covid-19 crisis and its aftermath. The stock of assets held by the Bank swelled to £895bn by the end of 2021 – £875bn of which was government debt. In February 2022, QE went into a gentle reverse as ‘passive' QT began. The Bank stopped reinvesting the proceeds from maturing bonds, allowing them to run off the balance sheet instead. In November, things went up a gear when the UK became the first country to start ‘active’ QT and the BoE began to sell bonds back to financial markets.