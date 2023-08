Peso revaluation weighs on profitability

Increased realised prices for precious metals

The market gave Fresnillo’s (FRES) half-year report the thumbs down despite news that the precious metals miner had boosted its top line after it shifted increased volumes of gold and silver at higher prices. Indeed, the average realised silver price increased by 2.4 per cent from the 2022 half year to $22.80 (£17.81), while the average gold price ticked up by 4.1 per cent to $1,949 an ounce.