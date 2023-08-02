companies

Man acquires but stays volatile

A reliance on volatile fees creates uncertainty
Man acquires but stays volatile
August 2, 2023
  • Performance fees vanish
  • Gains US lending presence 

Man Group (EMG) was one of the few asset management companies to prosper over the past 18 months as the popping of the tech bubble, combined with its value long-only strategies, meant that it consistently outperformed the rest of the industry in the performance fees it generated. From the evidence of these results, that purple patch is now over as the conclusion of the value rotation, higher interest rates, and the end of the brief flowering of absolute return funds capped its overall performance. Indeed, the slide in performance fees was the single biggest change in the income statement, falling to just $32mn (£25mn) from a high of $404mn year-on-year.  

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data