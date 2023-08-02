Taylor Wimpey's balance sheet holds hidden value

Performance ahead of expectations

Large land bank and cash holdings

Some investors know a good deal when they see one. On the morning Taylor Wimpey (TW.) posted better-than-expected results for the six months to 2 July, its share price climbed 3 per cent.

However, we feel that the equity market as a whole is still undervaluing this listed housebuilder. On a price-to-earnings ratio and dividend yield basis, Taylor Wimpey is cheap even compared with its cut-price peers in the housebuilding sector.