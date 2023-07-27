/
A housebuilder whose dividends aren’t on the line

Conditions are tough, but this company is better placed than most for the eventual market turn
July 27, 2023

Taylor Wimpey (TW) is the third-largest listed UK housebuilder by market capitalisation. This makes it, by definition, one of the companies most exposed to the housing downturn, as high interest rates continue to drive down demand, cast uncertainty over prices, and pile on the risks for projected returns.

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • High dividend yield
  • Cash-rich asset base
  • Better handle on costs than rivals
  • Less dependent on Help to Buy
Bear points
  • Housing market could worsen
  • Political risk

This picture will eventually change when the market recovers, a prospect that some investors are already starting to anticipate. Last week, shares in UK property developers and investors careered higher after lower-than-expected inflation data gave hope that rising mortgage costs could soon peak, and clarity might soon return. So is now a time to turn bullish on the sector? On balance, we think not, and remain bearish on several of its leading names. However, and without predicting a sudden upturn in events, we now think it is possible to view Taylor Wimpey in a more charitable light.

