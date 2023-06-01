Housing could define the election – but what does it mean for investors?

Brexit defined the last three elections. This time around, housing looks like the new talking point.

Labour has said it would no longer treat the greenbelt as sacrosanct, will stand up to Nimbys, will reportedly give the councils the power to compulsory purchase land at a fraction of the price for development, will build more social housing, and will make it easier for first-time buyers to own their own homes through government assistance. In the blue corner, the Conservatives are reportedly considering the reintroduction of Help to Buy, and recently published the Renters Reform Bill, but have turned their back on a prior pledge to abolish leasehold tenancies, with Labour responding that it would scrap them within its first 100 days in office.

What will the ultimate outcomes of these proposals be? First, the government’s leasehold climbdown is bizarre considering the arguments in favour of its abolition and cross-party support for doing so. And so the government may flip-flop again before long.