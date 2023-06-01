/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
opinion
June 1, 2023

Housing could define the election – but what does it mean for investors?

Mitchell Labiak
Author Image
Author Image
Mitchell Labiak

Brexit defined the last three elections. This time around, housing looks like the new talking point.

Labour has said it would no longer treat the greenbelt as sacrosanct, will stand up to Nimbys, will reportedly give the councils the power to compulsory purchase land at a fraction of the price for development, will build more social housing, and will make it easier for first-time buyers to own their own homes through government assistance. In the blue corner, the Conservatives are reportedly considering the reintroduction of Help to Buy, and recently published the Renters Reform Bill, but have turned their back on a prior pledge to abolish leasehold tenancies, with Labour responding that it would scrap them within its first 100 days in office.

What will the ultimate outcomes of these proposals be? First, the government’s leasehold climbdown is bizarre considering the arguments in favour of its abolition and cross-party support for doing so. And so the government may flip-flop again before long.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data