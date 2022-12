Lessons from a failed enfranchisement

(Note to self: avoid leaseholds in future)

There may be no such thing as a free lunch in investing. But in the UK’s arcane property system, I have found something close.

Three months ago, the landlords in my 12-flat building received a letter informing us that the freeholder was about to sell up. By law, they were obliged to give us right of refusal, at the same price.