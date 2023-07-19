Companies roundup: Housebuilders and Reits rise & Rio’s costs

Shares in listed housebuilders and real estate investment trusts (Reits) rallied in early trading following news that house prices had ticked up and inflation had fallen. Great Portland Estates (GPE), Redrow (RDW), British Land (BLND), Derwent London (DLN), and Persimmon (PSN) were all among the biggest risers in the FTSE All Share index this morning with increases of between 7 and 9 per cent.

The increases came as the ONS revealed that inflation had dropped to 7.9 per cent, slowing more than expected, and said that house prices had nudged up by a fraction, 0.03 per cent, from April to May on a non-seasonally adjusted basis. ML

Rio Tinto raises cost expectations

Mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO) missed the June quarter consensus forecast for iron ore production after a train derailment and has raised its full-year cost guidance for the copper division. Iron ore production was 79.1mn tonnes for the quarter, compared to the forecast of 81.8mn tonnes. The higher copper cost - at 180¢ (139p) to 200¢, compared to 160-180¢ - comes from a delay in rebuilding the smelter at the Kennecott mine in the US. Rio chief executive Jakob Stausholm said iron ore was likely to hit the “upper half” of the production guidance for the full year, however, and said the Oyu Tolgoi underground project was ahead of schedule.

Inflation also looked to impact the company’s lithium project in Argentina, Rincon, with the $140mn budget for this year now under review. AH

National Grid sells a chunk of the gas grid It's perhaps not perfect timing to be selling off more critical infrastructure to Australian investment bank Macquarie, after the public outrage over the state in which it left Thames Water. But National Grid (NG.) has already sold it 60 per cent of National Gas, its transmission and metering business, so what does another 20 per cent matter? Macquarie paid £4bn for that initial stake, and the new deal is on the same terms so National Grid will bring in £1.3bn from the sale. The 20 per cent was already listed as held for sale in the most recent annual results, and Macquarie also has an option to buy the last 20 per cent for the same price between May and July of next year. AH

Watkin Jones shares crater

Shares in Watkin Jones (WJG) crashed by more than a third after a bearish trading update. The housing developer said more challenging market conditions meant there was a "greater risk" that four forward sales – in which a developer sells an asset before they have completed it – will not complete before the end of its financial year on 30 September.

The company also revealed a £10mn impairment charge on its balance sheet and an additional £30mn to £35mn in post-Grenfell safety costs. As a result, it said profit before interest and tax (PBIT) would not be much higher than the £2mn recorded in its interims. For 2024, it expects a PBIT of between £15mn and £20mn. ML

