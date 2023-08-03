Ferrexpo makes progress of sorts as war rages

Production up on second half of 2022

Steelmaking outlook darkens

On the release of Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) half-year figures, the group’s executive chairman, Lucio Genovese, said that “with the war approaching the middle of its second year, Ukraine continues to demonstrate an incredible resilience”. The same could be said for the iron ore pellet manufacturer on the production front. Although pellet production was down by 59 per cent year on year to 1.967mn tonnes, it was up by 57 per cent on the last six months of 2022. Those contrasting fortunes were repeated across metrics linked to sales volumes and operating net cash flow.