Ibstock upbeat despite building downturn

Revenue and profits down

'Carbon neutral brick'

Better-than-expected is how both Ibstock (IBST) and analysts described the building materials manufacturer’s results for the six months to 30 June, which explains the 3 per cent share price bump in early trading despite a steep decline in revenue and profits. Although the slowdown in demand for building materials – as developers pause construction projects due to higher interest rates – had an impact, Ibstock still outperformed its own and analysts' forecasts through a “disciplined approach to pricing”.