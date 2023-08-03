companies

Ibstock upbeat despite building downturn

The building materials manufacturer surpassed expectations, but those expectations were not particularly high
Ibstock upbeat despite building downturn
August 3, 2023
  • Revenue and profits down
  • 'Carbon neutral brick'

Better-than-expected is how both Ibstock (IBST) and analysts described the building materials manufacturer’s results for the six months to 30 June, which explains the 3 per cent share price bump in early trading despite a steep decline in revenue and profits. Although the slowdown in demand for building materials – as developers pause construction projects due to higher interest rates – had an impact, Ibstock still outperformed its own and analysts' forecasts through a “disciplined approach to pricing”. 

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data