Mears' management-led volumes stay high

Mears’ (MER) government-backed housing of asylum seekers continues to drive revenue growth. While the board reiterated that it expects demand in this area to ease, it said that “volumes will remain high over the shorter term”. This was evident in the first half, with the company's asylum accommodation and support contract (AASC) helping to push management-led revenues up by a quarter to £252mn. The performance backed up a double-digit increase in the dividend.