Mears posts record results amid asylum criticism

Dividend payments up 30 per cent

Asylum contract runs until 2029

At first glance, it is easy to see why Mears’ (MER) share price rose 6 per cent on the morning of its results for the last calendar year. The accommodation services provider’s pre-tax profit more than doubled from £16.3mn to £34.9mn thanks to its £960mn record revenue – beyond consensus forecasts – offsetting a 9.46 per cent increase in the cost of sales.

However, those numbers need context. The company said the stellar figures were “underpinned by the increased volumes experienced within the Asylum Accommodation and Support Contract (AASC)”. It added that “except for AASC, revenues have been relatively consistent across the remaining contract estate, with a small reduction in our traditional repair activities”.