Margins find support through contractual indexation

The bid pipeline stands at least £750mn for 2023

Management at Mears (MER) revealed that annual revenues are now expected to be "materially ahead" of current market consensus following a pleasing first-half performance. The shares were marked up on results day after the company, a provider of maintenance and management services to the UK housing sector, lifted its half-year dividend by 30 per cent to 3.25p.