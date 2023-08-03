Unpicking the biotech trust discounts

Healthcare is simultaneously dominated by a handful of mega-cap incumbents and awash with innovative upstarts. The former (think long-established pharmaceutical groups) are reliable dividend payers, although they rarely post awe-inspiring gains. Biotech companies, which tend to be leaner and newer, offer little stability and their products face a challenging road to commercialisation.

However, investors who manage to identify a genuinely transformative therapy or technology have a lot to gain. Take Moderna (US:MRNA) as a case in point: The group went public in 2018 with more than 26mn shares sold at a price of $23 (£18) each – making it the largest-ever biotech initial public offering (IPO) up to that point. Despite a sharp sell-off in the post-pandemic era, the company’s shares still trade at over five times the initial price.

The reason for this is undoubtedly the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that forms the cornerstone of its entire product pipeline. In addition to viruses such as Covid-19, mRNA has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of certain cancers and genetic diseases. But for every Moderna, there are countless biotechs that never get their products to market.