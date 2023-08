£1.7bn of debt retired since 2018

Combined debt and pension squeeze

Outsourcing has not been the panacea that many had expected as tougher market conditions, chronically underperforming contracts and higher costs combined to undercut the investment case for the sector. Against that backdrop, it has often seemed the sole reason for Capita (CPI) to stay in business simply to pay off its debts and plug the yawning gap in its defined benefit pension schemes.