Cyber-attack constrains production volumes

Working-cap outflow to be 'substantially recovered'

In April, when we covered Morgan Advanced Materials’ (MGAM) delayed full-year statement, the financial impact of a January cyber-attack on the business was unclear. It transpires that the incident resulted in £11.2mn in costs linked to system recovery and specialist support, along with roughly £800,000 in impairments on leased and owned IT assets.